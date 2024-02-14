 | Wed, Feb 14, 2024
Lawmakers talk banning soft drinks, candy for food stamp purchases

Democrats in the Kansas Legislature expressed concerns about a bill that would allow the state to prohibit the purchase of candy and soft drinks with food assistance benefits.

By

State News

February 14, 2024 - 2:57 PM

Rep. Heather Meyer pushed back against proposals that forbid food stamps to go for the purchase of soft drinks and candy. Photo by Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Legislation that would prevent Kansans from purchasing soft drinks and candy with food stamps met resistance Tuesday, continuing a series of hearings over what changes are needed to help the state’s most vulnerable residents. 

Two Democrats on the House Welfare Reform committee said the committee, headed by Rep. Francis Awerkamp, R-St. Marys, has been inundated by bills that are unhelpful at the least. 

Rep. Ford Carr, D-Wichita, said he was “appalled and upset” by committee activities. 

