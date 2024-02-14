Lawmakers talk banning soft drinks, candy for food stamp purchases

TOPEKA — Legislation that would prevent Kansans from purchasing soft drinks and candy with food stamps met resistance Tuesday, continuing a series of hearings over what changes are needed to help the state’s most vulnerable residents.

Two Democrats on the House Welfare Reform committee said the committee, headed by Rep. Francis Awerkamp, R-St. Marys, has been inundated by bills that are unhelpful at the least.

Rep. Ford Carr, D-Wichita, said he was “appalled and upset” by committee activities.