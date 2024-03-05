‘Agriculture is everything’

“I’m proud to be a part of the 2% that feeds the other 98%,” declared Aidan Yoho about his experience in farming.

Agriculture has been an integral part of Aidan Yoho’s life from a young age. He began showing livestock when he was just 18 months old. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

A freshman at Allen Community College, Yoho recently won first place in the Collegiate Discussion Meet at the 2024 Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference in Manhattan. Nearly 500 registered participants gathered at the conference to discuss pressing issues and showcase their talents.

The event is a forum where participants engage in mock committee meetings to discuss various agricultural topics, ranging from advocacy to policy. “You are judged on cooperation, knowledge of the topics, and the value you add to the conversation,” he said.