All together now

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Marching Mustangs band regiment cap weeklong summer camp with performance.

Local News

August 3, 2026 - 2:40 PM

Autumn Carr plays the piccolo during a Marching Mustang band camp performance Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Iola High School and Iola Middle School Marching Mustangs band regiment capped a weeklong summer camp with a public performance at the IMS practice football field Friday.

The band’s first public performance is at the IHS home football opener Sept. 11.

Gabe Klubek plays the tenor saxophone during a Marching Mustang band camp performance Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Avery Strickler, drum major, leads Iola High School and Iola Middle School band students during a Marching Mustang band camp performance Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Keira Goranson plays the snare drum during a Marching Mustang band camp performance Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Jackson Young plays the trope during a Marching Mustang band camp performance Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
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