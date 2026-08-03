All together now

The Iola High School and Iola Middle School Marching Mustangs band regiment capped a weeklong summer camp with a public performance at the IMS practice football field Friday.
The band’s first public performance is at the IHS home football opener Sept. 11.
Gabe Klubek plays the tenor saxophone during a Marching Mustang band camp performance Friday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Avery Strickler, drum major, leads Iola High School and Iola Middle School band students during a Marching Mustang band camp performance Friday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Keira Goranson plays the snare drum during a Marching Mustang band camp performance Friday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Jackson Young plays the trope during a Marching Mustang band camp performance Friday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register