Zero Reasons Why expands

Zero Reasons Why, a student-led program geared toward addressing mental health issues and suicide prevention, is growing.

The program, which launched at Iola, Humboldt and Marmaton Valley high schools in 2025, will include both Chanute and Yates Center students to attend an upcoming retreat and orientation program.

Because of the addition, Zero Reasons Why of Southeast Kansas organizers announced via Facebook the retreat and orientation will be moved to January.

This will allow us to welcome more students and make the event the best it can be,” the post read.

The orientation workshop is available free of charge to any high school student or adult volunteer who wants to connect and learn how to advocate for mental health. The event is geared for those interested in connecting with others, developing leadership skills and promoting positive mental health in their schools and communities.

Zero Reasons Why was launched in Johnson County after a sudden uptick in student deaths by suicide.

Since then, Zero Reasons Why has expanded to Wichita, Great Bend and southeast Kansas.

The organization also has secured a suicide prevention grant from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, to give the organization tools to create a “turnkey” model, making it easier for local groups to develop their own Zero Reasons Why programs.