Allen County reports first ‘true’ COVID case

An Allen County family is in quarantine after an asymptomatic individual tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday evening.
The person who tested positive is in isolation and their family is in quarantine, according to a press release from the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department.
Those who have had close contact with the individual have been notified and the investigation is complete, the health department said. Other details about the case were not released.
Technically, this is Allen County’s second positive COVID-19 case. However, the first case was reported in someone who had not been in the state for at least three months but listed Allen County as a permanent address. That person has since recovered. Testing protocols count cases by using the person’s home address, regardless of the location at the time of illness or test. However, the official count by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment continued to show zero cases in Allen County as of Thursday.
Kansas has reported 10,812 positive cases with 240 deaths and 112,930 negative tests.
Gov. Laura Kelly continues to recommend social distancing, although most counties and businesses have reopened to some degree. Kelly imposed a statewide stay-at-home order from March 30 through May 3, then started a phased reopening of the state’s economy. She lifted all statewide restrictions on May 26 in favor of allowing the state’s 105 counties to decide the rules. Allen County has since lifted restrictions, and the courthouse opened all of its doors without monitoring this week.
Allen County Regional Hospital, though, continues to restrict and screen visitors.
Health department officials continue to recommend good hygiene practices like washing hands and using hand sanitizer often, avoid touching your face, practice social distancing guidelines like remaining 6-feet apart, stay home when sick, and disinfect surfaces.
If you have symptoms of illness, call prior to entering a clinic or your doctor’s office.
For more information, call the Allen County Health Department at 620-365-2191.