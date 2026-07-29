Bowlus director pushes back in funding debate

The future of county funding for the Bowlus Fine Arts Center dominated Tuesday’s Allen County Commission meeting as Bowlus Director Mandy Moyer questioned why commissioners discussed reducing the organization’s funding without first bringing their concerns to her.

Armed with attendance figures, operating costs and a list of upcoming maintenance projects, Moyer presented information commissioners had requested during an earlier budget discussion. Although the Bowlus trustees have not yet approved the center’s 2027 budget, she said rising costs continue to challenge the nonprofit as it remains one of Allen County’s busiest public facilities.

Over the past year, the Bowlus hosted 40 performances and major events, served more than 10,000 patrons and welcomed approximately 3,000 students for free educational performances.

Its largest-ever summer education program drew 133 participants, with more than 600 people attending the students’ final performance.

Beyond local audiences, visitors traveled from 11 states and more than 60 zip codes to attend Bowlus events. The facility also serves as home to the Iola Community Theatre, Iola Area Symphony Orchestra, city band rehearsals, Allen Community College classes, art exhibits, Kansas Humanities programs, community meetings and workshops. More recently, it hosted week-long trainings for the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and provided meeting space for Kansas Tourism officials.

“It’s not just performing arts,” Moyer said. “It’s a year-round community building.”

Marie Parker gives support for the Bowlus Tuesday morning. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

MOYER ALSO pushed back on commissioners’ suggestions that the Bowlus primarily benefits Iola residents. Addressing Commissioner Jerry Daniels from last week’s budget talks, she disagreed with the notion that Humboldt should have less of a voice in the conversation.

She pointed to Monarch Cement and B&W Trailer Hitches — both Humboldt businesses — as her two largest sponsors and said Bowlus visitors are routinely encouraged to explore businesses throughout Allen County.

“I also send them to Humboldt to shop,” she said. “It’s too cool of a town to pass up.”

Turning to Commission Chairman David Lee, Moyerreminded him of previous remarks in support of the Bowlus. “You said the Bowlus is a treasure and that it should be supported,” she said.

“And I still believe it’s a gem,” Lee replied.

“But it doesn’t need a mill anymore?” Moyer asked. “Can you explain that to me?”

Lee said commissioners had lacked the financial information needed to fully evaluate the funding request. “This information just shows what your needs are,” he said. “We have no idea what your bank account is.”

Moyer countered that commissioners have long had access to the Bowlus’ finances through its monthly commission meetings, with agendas and financial reports distributed in advance.

“Yet no one has come to the meetings in the two years that I’ve been there,” she said.

As the county’s representative to the Bowlus commission, Lee acknowledged he had not attended. “I’m guilty,” he said. “I have publicly said that I’m a crappy, crappy Bowlus commissioner.”