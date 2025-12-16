 | Tue, Dec 16, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Builders complete duplex project

Iola Industries members were given a peek at a newly constructed duplex at 201 and 203 S. First St. in Iola Monday.

By

Local News

December 16, 2025 - 1:42 PM

Jackie McIntyre, left, visits with Iola Industries members John Masterson, Susan Lynn and Mary Kay Heard at Monday’s walk-through of a new duplex McIntyre and mother Beverly Franklin built at 201 and 203 S. First St. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Iola Industries members were treated to a walk-through Monday afternoon of a newly-constructed duplex unit at 201 and 203 S. First, on the corner of First Street and Madison Avenue. The project was headed up by Beverly Franklin and daughter Jackie McIntyre. David Driskel was the lead contractor.

Iola Industries donated the land with the condition it be used to build new housing. 

Franklin and McIntyre, who have built 16 homes in Iola since the early 2000s, said they plan to put the duplexes on the market next week. Each unit features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, along with ADA-accessible 36-inch doorways.

The master bedroom’s bathroom features a walk-in shower, custom cabinetry, and a double vanity. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Builders have finished construction on a duplex in the 200 block of South First Street in Iola. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
2 photos
Related
April 18, 2025
March 12, 2021
February 3, 2017
March 14, 2012
Most Popular