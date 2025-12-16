Builders complete duplex project

Iola Industries members were treated to a walk-through Monday afternoon of a newly-constructed duplex unit at 201 and 203 S. First, on the corner of First Street and Madison Avenue. The project was headed up by Beverly Franklin and daughter Jackie McIntyre. David Driskel was the lead contractor.

Iola Industries donated the land with the condition it be used to build new housing.

Franklin and McIntyre, who have built 16 homes in Iola since the early 2000s, said they plan to put the duplexes on the market next week. Each unit features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, along with ADA-accessible 36-inch doorways.

