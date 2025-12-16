Family’s lake a lasting legacy

REDFIELD — Lynn Robinson retired to his native Bourbon County years ago, not knowing a lick about RVs, and even less about building an outdoor recreation area.

But with a piece of land that quickly became a vital component in local flood control efforts, and a dream team of partners — his wife, Ellen, and sister and brother-in-law Anita and Don Ayre — Robinson found his calling as one of the driving forces behind Bourbon County’s best-kept secret: Lake Frances.

Even now, with the cold of winter at the doorstep, Lake Frances is abuzz with activity.

The 43-acre lake, just north of U.S. 54 in central Bourbon County, has several campers hunkered down for the winter months, with essential elements like water line heaters at the ready. Above is an aerial view of Lake Frances shortly after it opened in rural Bourbon County in 1997. Courtesy photo

“We probably have 10 (RVs) out there now,” he said. “We’re open year-round.”

On top of the RV pads, Lake Frances holds five cabins, a playground area and showerhouse, and a three-bedroom lake house now owned by Robinson’s niece. (More on that later.)

ROBINSON, 88, grew up in Bourbon County, and graduated from Bronson High School before eventually winding up in Hesston, where he worked as an electrical contractor. He retired at 62, eager to return closer to his roots.

He and a brother, Morris, had purchased about 160 acres of farmland just north of U.S. 54 near Redfield years earlier.

He built a retirement cabin on the property in the early 1980s. A few years later, he was approached by engineers and local watershed officials in hopes of solving an ongoing flooding problem along the Marmaton River in Fort Scott.

The Robinsons’ properties — each possessed 80 acres — held several creeks that fed the Marmaton.

The engineers’ original thought was to build a small dam on the Robinsons’ land, and a second one south of the highway.

Robinson returned with a different idea, a single, larger dam on their land instead. Utilities were extended around what became Lake Frances in the mid-1990s, allowing the property owners to turn the flood control measure into a private recreation area. Courtesy photo

Engineers agreed. In 1995, work began, with state and federal funding boosted by work the Robinsons put in themselves.

And even though work was delayed briefly because the lake was to be built on a wetlands area — no joke — construction was finished in 1997.

Meanwhile, Robinson took note of the number of RV’s passing by on U.S. 54, giving him an idea. The lake would be a perfect way to share the natural beauty of the lake with others.

By the time the lake was finished, there were a number of RV pads in place.