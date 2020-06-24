Businesses may soon apply for grant funding

Lisse Regehr brought Allen County commissioners up to date on Tuesday as to how a $132,000 grant to the county will be distributed.

Regehr is chief executive officer of Thrive Allen County, which was given authority to disburse the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) from the Kansas Department of Commerce.

She began by saying Thrive will lower its management fee from $10,000 to $7,500 to come more in line with what the awards to individual businesses will be.