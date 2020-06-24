Menu Search Log in

Businesses may soon apply for grant funding

Thrive Allen County announced Tuesday grants to local businesses soon will be available. County commissioners appointed Thrive to oversee the fund distribution.

By

Local News

June 24, 2020 - 9:48 AM

Thrive Allen County Chief Executive Officer Lisse Regehr, left, and economic development manager Jonathon Goering share new details about the CDBG-CV grant with county commissioners Tuesday. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Lisse Regehr brought Allen County commissioners up to date on Tuesday as to how a $132,000 grant to the county will be distributed.

Regehr is chief executive officer of Thrive Allen County, which was given authority to disburse the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) from the Kansas Department of Commerce.

She began by saying Thrive will lower its management fee from $10,000 to $7,500 to come more in line with what the awards to individual businesses will be.

Related
June 17, 2020
June 5, 2020
May 27, 2020
May 20, 2020
Trending