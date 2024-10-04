Candidate forum is Thursday

In order for community members to better know the candidates and issues on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, The Iola Register will host a forum Thursday, Oct. 10. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Dr. John Silas Bass North Community Center, 505 N. Buckeye, in Iola.

The forum serves as an opportunity for community members to engage in conversation with the candidates. Those who have confirmed they will be attending include Fred Gardner, Kansas State Representative for District 9; Caryn Tyson, Kansas State Senator for District 12; John Brocker, Allen County Commission candidate; Jon Wells, Allen County Commission candidate; Anthony Maness, Allen County Sheriff candidate; and Nancy Boyda, candidate for Kansas District 2.

In addition to the candidate question-and-answer portion, a discussion on the proposed countywide sales tax increase for Allen County EMS will also take place. Allen County Commissioner David Lee, County Treasurer Darolyn Maley, and County Appraiser Danielle Louk will be present to answer questions regarding the half cent sales tax and explain its impact.

Questions are encouraged for the candidates and the EMS sales tax issue. They may be submitted by emailing [email protected] or calling the Register at 620-365-2111.