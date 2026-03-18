Child dies in farm accident

ELSMORE — A 2-year-old died in an apparent farm accident near Elsmore Monday evening.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department reported the child was run over by a backing truck shortly before 6 p.m. on a farm about 2½ miles northwest of Elsmore.

The child’s parents called 911 while driving the child to a hospital. They were met by an ambulance on the roadside near Humboldt, Allen County sheriff’s deputies reported.

The child, whose name was not released, was taken via ambulance from there to Allen County Regional Hospital, and then flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department said the accident is under investigation. No foul play is suspected.