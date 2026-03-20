Children’s book author to visit local schools

Brenda Maier

Brenda Maier, a children’s author and gifted education specialist, will speak at several area schools next week through an Author Visit Program funded by the Helen Gates Whitehead Trust.

Maier will speak at elementary schools in Iola and Yates Center Tuesday and at Humboldt, Crest, Marmaton Valley and Uniontown Wednesday.

On top of that, she will be at a meet-and-greet book signing party from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Iola Public Library.

Maier teaches at a public school and is a board member of the Oklahoma affiliate of the National Association for Gifted Children.

Among her books are the picture book folktale retellings “The Little Red Fort,” “The Little Blue Bridge” and “The Little Green Swing” and the early graphic chapter book series “The Adventures of Penguin and Panda.”