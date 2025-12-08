Iola’s square featured plenty of holiday cheer Friday evening during the Iola Chamber’s Christmas Block Party. Shoppers perused downtown stores, enjoyed hot cocoa and roasted marshmallows, and were treated to plenty of live entertainment courtesy of Allen Community College’s drama department and a live musical performance by Harley Wayne. Over 15 local businesses participated, along with pop-up locations and food trucks. Harley Wayne delights passersby with a solo show Friday evening. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Area residents have one more chance to visit Santa on the square before he heads back to the North Pole. Santa will be at his house on Iola’s square from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14. Bring your list! Veronica Bulk, Tai Lee, Santa, Madisyn Holloway and Damiean Dryden of Jo’s Men’s Grooming gave Santa a quick trim before he headed back on the sleigh Friday evening during the Chamber’s Block Party. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register Taylor Salzwedel, Britain Badders and Alexandria Gumfory pose for a photo while walking the square Friday evening. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register Jessica Carson takes a break from shopping with daughter Molly, 20 months, at Audacious Boutique in downtown Iola. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register Ashley McCullough and daughter Daphne, age 2, eagerly await their order from Black Sheep Donuts during the Chamber’s Christmas Block Party. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register