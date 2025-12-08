Tammy Dieker of The Market Place, in costume, shares a laugh with Jamie Stodgell Friday evening during the Iola Chamber’s Christmas Block Party. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Iola’s square featured plenty of holiday cheer Friday evening during the Iola Chamber’s Christmas Block Party. Shoppers perused downtown stores, enjoyed hot cocoa and roasted marshmallows, and were treated to plenty of live entertainment courtesy of Allen Community College’s drama department and a live musical performance by Harley Wayne. Over 15 local businesses participated, along with pop-up locations and food trucks.
Area residents have one more chance to visit Santa on the square before he heads back to the North Pole. Santa will be at his house on Iola’s square from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14. Bring your list!