HUMBOLDT — After more than five years of planning and preparation, construction is underway for Humboldt’s “The Last Mile” trail.

The project will build a trail to connect downtown Humboldt to the Southwind Trailhead between B&W Trailer Hitches and the Base Camp recreation area.

It is funded by a $1.2 million grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, awarded in 2019. The grant also paid for a parking lot at Base Camp, which was completed more than a year ago.