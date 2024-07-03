Intersection reconfigured

The intersection of Hawaii Road and North Ninth Street in Humboldt has reopened to traffic after it was reconfigured during construction of a new walking trail. The intersection was closed for a short time as crews added an island for northbound traffic to turn onto Hawaii Road.

“The Last Mile” project will connect the end of the Southwind Trail on the northeast edge of Humboldt to its downtown business district. The project is funded by a $1.2 million grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, awarded in 2019.