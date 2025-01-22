Crest settles into new spaces

COLONY — Even as construction continues on a $5.95 million school bond project, Crest students are enjoying a new cafeteria and other improvements.

The first phase — a new kitchen and cafeteria, remodeled locker rooms and classrooms — wrapped up last summer. The second phase has begun and will build a new storm shelter addition with classrooms and an auxiliary gymnasium. That work is expected to be completed at the end of the school year in May.

After that, crews will move inside for the remainder of the project. That includes a new front entry with improved safety and security measures. It also will remodel classrooms and renovate the parking area.

Parking has been limited during the construction, and Superintendent Shane Walter said he appreciates everyone’s patience.

“Our patrons have been very flexible. Parking has been a challenge, especially during events,” Walter said.

“The board has a sole focus of delivering what we promised, making our patrons proud of their investment and providing the best education possible for our kids. That’s the thought every day, to do the very best we can with this opportunity.” Crest kindergartener Dawson Davis points to a fruit salad as his choice during Wednesday’s lunch service. Cooks Cindy Rhodes, left, and Cindy Boots are serving. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

CREST VOTERS approved the school bond in November 2023 after about five years of extensive studies and surveys to gauge community support. The district previously attempted to pass a bond issue for $2 million in 2004, but it failed by just five votes.

Security and accessibility were the primary focus of the new plan, school leaders said during the campaign.

The improvements make it easier for students and their families in numerous ways. Because of conflicting time constraints for the gym, basketball practices often run as late as 9 p.m. The small cafeteria meant the district had to divide lunch into four sessions between 10:50 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Now, students begin lunch at 11:10 and finish by 12:40, with sessions for kindergarten through fifth grade, then middle school and finally high school students.

Everything is new, from the plumbing and electrical to equipment. Cafeteria staff have more room to prep, and students have an improved area to gather for meals.

A large garage door allows school officials to open the space for meetings and events.

“The new cafeteria has been a game-changer,” Walter said. “It’s a multi-purpose area and we’ve been able to use it for other things such as meetings. We just use it the most for lunch.” Crest food service staff say they appreciate the larger kitchen and cafeteria. From left, cooks Cindy Rhodes and Cindy Boots, and Food Service Director Nancy Ellington. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Nancy Ellington, food service director, said staff appreciate the additional space for food preparation and storage. A large pantry and cooler are among the improvements.

“It’s more feasible for everyone. We love it,” Ellington said.