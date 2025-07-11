CSTW fun in full swing

A summer crammed with youth theater projects continues this month, with the Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop midway through its two-week session.

Fifty-eight youngsters are preparing for their showcase presentation set for July 19 at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

The workshop is open to those in third grade through high school.

The activities and improv sessions are geared to teach youngsters how to think and act quickly, such skills as voice projection and how to work as a team.

But most importantly, the workshop helps build confidence as the youngsters learn to speak and perform in front of the public.

The first week dealt with introductory lessons, as the students — split into elementary and middle school groups — came up with ideas for staffers to develop into a short play. (High-schoolers arrive next week with the focus on improvisation.)

Week 2 will focus on rehearsals before the July 19 show, which starts at 9 a.m.

John Higginbotham serves as CSTW’s creative director for the project’s 28th year overall.

This year’s turnout was the largest Higginbotham has led in his 13 years as creative director.

The Daniels Trust is once again sponsoring CSTW.

Griffin Olson, from left, Addison Chandlee, Hope Lingenfelter and Pexleigh Lowell dance during a Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop session for elementary school students. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Instructors Regina Chriestenson and Macie Hoag, seated from left; Halie Luken, standing from left, Kaeden Vega, Cole Moyer, John Higginbotham and Tessa Brutchen take part in a “build a machine” exercise during a Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop session. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 2 photos

SEVERAL of those same youths will get an opportunity to show off those newly developed theatrical skills for the upcoming Missoula Children’s Theatre performance of “Hercules.”

Auditions are set for 12:30 p.m. July 21 at the Bowlus. Those who have not pre-registered should arrive 10 minutes early.

Up to 60 local children entering first through 12th grades are invited. All who take part must audition.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre Workshop is a free program for the public provided by the Stephenson Trust.

YOUNGSTERS will get still yet one other opportunity to take the stage this summer.

The Iola Community Theatre is hosting auditions this weekend for the Roald Dahl classic story, “Matilda,” which has been turned into a musical.