Esports: Get your game face on

School board members threw bananas and turtle shells at each other Monday night in an enthusiastic, if not skilled, game of Mario Kart at Iola Middle School.

They learned a hands-on lesson about IMS’s new esports program, with Chris Belknap, esports club sponsor and teacher, giving them instruction along the way.

The middle school’s esports program began as an after-school club in the 2022-23 school year, mostly teaching students how to play strategy games such as chess. The school board last spring approved the purchase of gaming equipment to officially start esports programs at both the middle and high school.

This year, students will use Nintendo Switch consoles and controllers to compete against each other and online. The club at IMS will begin Nov. 7; the program at IHS continues to be tweaked and is expected to kick off this winter.

Esports offers an opportunity for students to learn valuable skills while playing video games in a formulated way, Belknap explained. It attracts students who aren’t necessarily engaged in other extracurricular activities such as football or basketball, although many athletes also enjoy playing video games. Esports could become a sanctioned activity in the near future as more school districts see the benefits. Many colleges offer scholarships for esports.

THE BENEFITS of playing video games are many, said Belknap.

“They’re not playing video games in their room. They’re being social. They’re learning inventory management. They’re multitasking. There’s a lot going on while you’re playing and you have to think about different scenarios and make quick decisions. Strategy. Problem-solving. Leadership. Good sportsmanship and not getting upset when you win or lose.”

Belknap expects the after-school club to attract more than 20 students. It is open to sixth-graders this year, as well those in seventh and eighth grades. Chris Belknap. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The video gaming industry contributed nearly $66 billion to the U.S. economy in 2023 and supported more than 350,000 jobs, according to the International Trade Administration with the U.S. Department of Commerce. More than 190 million Americans play video games. Globally, the industry’s value in 2023 was $184 billion with over 3.2 billion gamers worldwide.

“It’s a massive industry” with many career opportunities, Belknap told school board members.

Ben Prasko, technology director for the district, discussed the high school program. He’s been working to get the gaming equipment ready and had to work through a few technical glitches, such as the district’s internet system typically blocks access to students playing video games on school equipment. David Daugharthy, the IHS football coach, will lead the high school’s esports program. Prasko said students should be playing and competing against other schools this winter. USD 257 administrators celebrate the district’s Kansas Can Star Recognition awards. From left, Iola Middle School Principal Brad Crusinbery, Assistant Principal Scott Brady, Superintendent Stacey Fager, Curriculum Director Jenna Higginbotham, Iola High School Principal Scott Carson and Iola Elementary School Principal Andy Gottlob. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

THE DISTRICT won five Kansas Can Star Recognition awards.

The awards are designed to help districts focus improvement efforts under the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) model.

USD 257 has won at least one award for the past five years, but never more than two until this year. Awards are given at different levels: Gold, silver, bronze and copper. Jenna Higginbotham, curriculum director, gave the board an update on the recognition.

Awards included: