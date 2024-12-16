Finishing touches

Work is right on schedule for PrairieLand Partners’ estimated $14 million John Deere farm implement dealership. The facility is set to be fully constructed by the end of the month and sits at the northwest corner of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road. Ground was broken on the 25-acre site and work began in December 2023.

“We’re getting down to just having all the little details being finalized,” said PrairieLand store manager Dale Lalman on Monday. “We’ll start cleaning the front offices today and tomorrow to get ready to receive furniture.”

According to Lalman, there are still a few electrical elements that are being finished, and warehouse shelving is being assembled and put in place. This week, water tanks are also being set up as part of the facility’s fire suppression system.

The 64,000 square foot dealership is massive, especially when compared to PrairieLand’s current storefront. The main level, at the front of the building, will include a showroom floor, offices and a meeting room. An ample amount of space on the ground floor and in the upstairs mezzanine will be dedicated to parts storage. A large elevator, located in the front of the store, serves to transport both people and equipment parts.

The rear of the building will boast an impressive shop area. Located next to the shop is an expansive drive-thru wash bay for machinery. The bay can easily hold two combines and a tractor all at once. Another highlight is the storage facility located directly behind the store. This space will be useful during winter months to store high-priced machinery as they await repairs or tune-ups.

“Our official move-in date at the new dealership is Jan. 6,” said Lalman. “We’ll be transporting stuff back and forth between our old location and the new one.” Lalman added that this move will not affect the current store’s hours.