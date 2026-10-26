Fort Scott approves solar project
The project is expected to reduce electricity costs at Fort Scott’s water treatment plant and recoup its investment within nine years.
The Fort Scott City Commission approved a 225-kilowatt solar system last week, a scaled-back version of a proposal commissioners first heard in August, according to the Bourbon County Monitor.
The facility will be installed at the city’s water treatment plant. Plans call for borrowing the upfront cost from the city’s wastewater fund and ordering materials as quickly as possible.
Daniel Zywietz, owner of Chanute-based SEK Solar, first presented rooftop solar and battery systems for five city buildings at the commission’s Aug. 18 meeting, the Monitor reported. The water treatment project made the most sense, Zywietz told the Council.
Bourbon County Monitor
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