Group aims to bring ball field back to life
Organizers of a “Day At The Ball Field” treated visitors to their vision of what Walter Johnson Field can become. Organizers are pursuing a multi-sport facility, as well as adjoining soccer and baseball fields.
HUMBOLDT — Bathed in Indian Summer weather, Saturday’s “Day at the Ball Field,” at the Walter Johnson Field indulged both newcomers as well as old-timers. The event was sponsored by the Johnson-Sweatt Foundation whose goal is to convert the space into a multi-sport complex.
Visitors came in fits and starts, both to talk with foundation members, including President Hiram Raby and Vice President Chris Kolb, as well participate in the activities, that included a cornhole competition, inflatables, and food vendors.
Attendance may have been short of what foundation members had hoped for, but that did not quell their enthusiasm.
Bob Johnson – The Iola Register
Bob Johnson has been with the Register since July 1964, including the past few years in a less demanding role. He continues to write his Saturday column at Week’s End, which began in 1972, and occasionally other things. During Bob’s tenure he has written sports, features, general news and editorials. He often has supported his writing with photographs. His institutional knowledge of what occurred in the past is a valuable asset for the Register and its reporters’ mission to tell the story of Iola and Allen County.
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