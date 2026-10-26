Group aims to bring ball field back to life

Bob Johnson – The Iola Register

Bob Johnson has been with the Register since July 1964, including the past few years in a less demanding role. He continues to write his Saturday column at Week’s End, which began in 1972, and occasionally other things. During Bob’s tenure he has written sports, features, general news and editorials. He often has supported his writing with photographs. His institutional knowledge of what occurred in the past is a valuable asset for the Register and its reporters’ mission to tell the story of Iola and Allen County.