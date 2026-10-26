Group aims to bring ball field back to life

Organizers of a "Day At The Ball Field" treated visitors to their vision of what Walter Johnson Field can become. Organizers are pursuing a multi-sport facility, as well as adjoining soccer and baseball fields.
David Wells was one of a number of participants in the cornhole tournament at Saturday’s “A Day at the Ball Field.” Information about plans to bring the field out of a 12-year slumber was dispensed to visitors. Photo by Bob Johnson / Iola Register
by Bob Johnson – The Iola Register
Published: October 26, 2026
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Organizers of a “Day At The Ball Field” treated visitors to their vision of what Walter Johnson Field can become. Organizers are pursuing a multi-sport facility, as well as adjoining soccer and baseball fields.

Darrin Daugherty placed sports banners on the fence around the baseball diamond in Walter Johnson Field Saturday.

HUMBOLDT — Bathed in Indian Summer weather, Saturday’s “Day at the Ball Field,” at the Walter Johnson Field indulged both newcomers as well as old-timers. The event was sponsored by the Johnson-Sweatt Foundation whose goal is to convert the space into a multi-sport complex.

Visitors came in fits and starts, both to talk with foundation members, including President Hiram Raby and Vice President Chris Kolb, as well participate in the activities, that included a cornhole competition, inflatables, and food vendors.

Attendance may have been short of what foundation members had hoped for, but that did not quell their enthusiasm. 

Bob Johnson – The Iola Register

Bob Johnson has been with the Register since July 1964, including the past few years in a less demanding role. He continues to write his Saturday column at Week’s End, which began in 1972, and occasionally other things. During Bob’s tenure he has written sports, features, general news and editorials. He often has supported his writing with photographs. His institutional knowledge of what occurred in the past is a valuable asset for the Register and its reporters’ mission to tell the story of Iola and Allen County.

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