Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event moved to Riverside Park

The annual Trunk-or-Treat, hosted by the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, has a new location this year. Moving to Riverside Park, the event has more to offer than in years past, according to Chamber Executive Director Kelly Sigg.

“Holding it in the park will provide a safer environment and we’ll have much more space,” said Sigg Monday. She noted that at prior Trunk-or-Treats it was difficult to navigate traffic on the downtown square and caused difficulties for larger vehicles. “There is a towing business that always participates that would have to take four or five spaces,” she added as an example. “Space availability won’t be an issue at the park.”

New to this year’s event is a hot dog fundraiser hosted by the Iola Community Involvement Task Force (CITF). All money raised through hot dog sales will go towards funding the new splash park. “We’ll also have inflatable games, which we’ve never had before,” said Sigg.

The Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31. Those who want to participate by handing out candy can register by either calling the Chamber at 620-365-5252, or stopping by the office at 10 West Jackson.