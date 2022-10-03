Hospital upgrades medical records system

Allen County Regional Hospital has upgraded its electronic medical record (EMR) system to the Epic platform, according to a Saint Luke’s press release.

The change will allow the hospital and the primary care clinics in Iola and Humboldt to align patient health records and billing with all other providers and clinicians associated with Saint Luke’s Health System.

“Moving to the Epic system will provide better security for our patients’ information and enable important health information sharing among a patient’s care providers, no matter where they receive care within the Saint Luke’s Health System,” said Steve Schieber, CEO of Saint Luke’s Critical Access Region.