Iola still plans to reopen pool

Iola's swimming pool and summer rec leagues will reopen for business in late June or early July. The pool plans hinge on staffing levels, city council members were told.

Local News

May 27, 2020 - 10:53 AM

The Iola Municipal Pool will be able to open in June, at the earliest. Register file photo

Iola hopes to open its swimming pool and summer ball league programs in late June or early July.

Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock told City Council members Tuesday plans are slowly taking shape for both now that the state’s emergency stay-at-home orders are being lifted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recreation Director Jason Bauer is in the midst of hiring a team of lifeguards, a task easier said than done, Schinstock said, because many youngsters have landed summer jobs elsewhere by now.

