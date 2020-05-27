Iola still plans to reopen pool

Iola hopes to open its swimming pool and summer ball league programs in late June or early July.
Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock told City Council members Tuesday plans are slowly taking shape for both now that the state’s emergency stay-at-home orders are being lifted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recreation Director Jason Bauer is in the midst of hiring a team of lifeguards, a task easier said than done, Schinstock said, because many youngsters have landed summer jobs elsewhere by now.
