ICT talent takes center stage

Lucas Owens does spoken piece about finishing his homework in preparation for Saturday’s Iola Community Theatre production, “Iola’s Got Variety” at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

It’s no secret that Iola has talent.

Whether it’s an elaborate Iola Community Theatre production, or a modest high school play, home-grown talent has delighted local audiences for generations.

Turns out Iola has variety, too, as evidenced by Saturday’s ICT event, titled appropriately enough, “Iola’s Got Variety.”

Twenty-one area performers will grace the Bowlus Fine Arts Center stage, starting at 7 p.m., to perform an assortment of vocal numbers (some providing their own musical accompaniment), others delivering spoken-word orations, and even a group dance. Millie Goddard sings a solo in preparation for Saturday’s Iola Community Theatre production, “Iola’s Got Variety” at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Mandy Moyer, Bowlus director, was the one who came up with the idea for a variety show, noted Rhi Jordan, an ICT board member.

After settling on the date, Jordan, et al, sent the word out to potential performers.

Within a week or so, they had a full program.

“We wanted enough to make it feel like the production is worth their time, both for the audience, and for the people putting their time into it,” Jordan said. “It’s really exciting to see some people we’ve never really worked with or haven’t worked with very often want to be a part of it.

“We’re letting everyone do their own thing,” she said. “It’s quite an opportunity to come and sing on the Bowlus stage, or read their poem or dance, especially for people who don’t normally get to share their talent.” Logan Belknap belts out a tune in preparation for Saturday’s Iola Community Theatre production, “Iola’s Got Variety” at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Some of the names should be quite familiar to local audiences. Sabra Stockebrand and Brigham Folk will each play piano for their solo numbers, while Sam Terhune’s piece will include a guitar accompaniment. Folk also has a delightful vocal duet with Ainsley Weiss.

Jacob Cooper, Lucas Owens and Amanda Belknap will give spoken orations.

Taylor Weilert, Gracie Chapman, Tessa Francis, Lydia Culver and Natalie Covey will offer a group dance.

Solo vocalists are Mandy Moyer, Katie Jo Knoblich, Bella Rhaming, Logan Belknap, Andi Weilert, Lisa Womelsdorf and newcomer Millie Goddard.

With intermission, Jordan estimates the variety show will clock in at about two hours.

Jacob Cooper will read a spoken piece at Saturday’s Iola Community Theatre production, “Iola’s Got Variety.” Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Amanda Belknap recites a poem in preparation for Saturday’s Iola Community Theatre production, “Iola’s Got Variety” at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Katie Jo Knoblich sings a solo in preparation for Saturday’s Iola Community Theatre production, “Iola’s Got Variety” at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 3 photos

PROCEEDS from the free-will donation will benefit the Community Theatre, which is in its 61st season.

“Just pay what you can afford,” Jordan said. “We want as many people from the community to get a chance to see what our local people can do.”