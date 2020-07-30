Iola will try to extend pool season

The Iola Municipal Pool, which opened a month later than expected this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to close for the year Aug. 9.
That is, unless city officials can cobble enough lifeguards and other staffers to keep the pool open a few extra days.
Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock told City Council members this week he has met with Recreation Director Jason Bauer about extending the truncated swimming season.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives