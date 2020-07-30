Iola will try to extend pool season

The Iola Municipal Pool, which opened a month later than expected this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to close for the year Aug. 9.

That is, unless city officials can cobble enough lifeguards and other staffers to keep the pool open a few extra days.

Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock told City Council members this week he has met with Recreation Director Jason Bauer about extending the truncated swimming season.