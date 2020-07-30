Menu Search Log in

Iola will try to extend pool season

Iola officials will try to extend the truncated summer session at the Iola Municipal Pool. Success will hinge on whether the city can get enough workers to keep the pool open past Aug. 9.

July 30, 2020

The Iola Municipal Pool will open its doors for the season Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Iola Municipal Pool, which opened a month later than expected this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to close for the year Aug. 9.

That is, unless city officials can cobble enough lifeguards and other staffers to keep the pool open a few extra days.

Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock told City Council members this week he has met with Recreation Director Jason Bauer about extending the truncated swimming season.

