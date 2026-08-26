Garden center’s fall festival promises fun for all

LAHARPE — Plans for upcoming planter workshop at TLC Garden Center grew so big it’s become a festival.

Saturday’s event promises a little something for everyone, regardless of how green their thumbs are, including food trucks, booths, prizes, and the centerpiece, a “Mum’s The Word” fall planter workshop.

The festival is TLC’s first in more than a decade, owner Savannah Flory noted.

“And even then, it was basically a sale with a hay maze,” Flory joked.

This year’s event took shape as Flory discussed ways to promote not only what TLC has to offer, but as a way to support businesses affected by the ongoing rebuild of U.S. 54 through downtown Iola.

“We know the construction has been hard on them,” Flory said. “And Tarra (Lampe) had been wanting to do a fall festival here for some time, so we figured we could try to do both.”

Savannah Flory, left, and Tarra Lampe have a number of activities planned for TLC Garden Center’s fall festival Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Vendor booths will include those by Iola merchants Audacious Boutique, Pink Skies Boutique, Clock Tower Mercantile and Wild Bloom Coffee House as well as Back Road Creations of Kincaid, Ashley’s LINK’D Lounge of Fort Scott, Friendly’s Friendly Honey Bee Farm, Bronson and Evening Star Ceramics.

On top of that, the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility will bring a number of dogs for a four-legged gathering spot.

Lydia Holloway will provide face painting for both youngsters and the young at heart.

Meanwhile, Los Tres Pollitos will set up its taco truck, and Black Sheep Donuts will be on hand for anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.

TLC will have several prize giveaways, including a special raffle for a free chiminea, with proceeds to benefit ACARF. Tickets sell for $5 apiece or five for $20.

The centerpiece will be the fall planter workshops.

For a $37 registration fee, each participant will create their own 13-inch fall planter to take home.

Lampe will kick things off with a few tips and ideas to assemble the planter, before participants head to the greenhouse to pick out plants and other goodies.

“Then, they get to planting,” Lampe said. “That way, no two planters will be the same.”

The morning workshop is filled to capacity, while 10 slots remained for the 1:30 p.m. workshop, as of Wednesday morning.