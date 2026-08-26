College CDL program takes shape

Allen Community College’s new commercial driver’s license (CDL) program is preparing to enroll its first class in October.

Dante Powell, director of the CDL program, updated Allen County Commissioners about its development and his plans to establish a sustainable training program.

Powell, who has about 20 years of experience in trucking, earned his CDL in 2009 and drove professionally for about 11 years. He has also spent about eight years teaching a CDL program at a community college in Iowa and recently moved his family from Iowa to Allen County to take on the new position.

Powell said the program initially could accommodate about 10 students per class and operate on an eight-week rotation.

The college is working toward acquiring two trucks and two trailers to provide enough equipment for training while maintaining a backup vehicle. It also has purchased a full CDL driving simulator.

Initial training is expected to take place at Iola’s Riverside Park, with the college also exploring use of the regional technical training center in LaHarpe. The long-term goal is to establish a dedicated training center, which has received approval from the college board.

The program also is pursuing partnerships with KANSASWORKS through its Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) program, Monarch Cement and the city of Humboldt for potential student funding, equipment, an additional instructor and assistance with transportation and training routes.

Powell is also working with the Kansas Department of Revenue toward eventually becoming a third-party testing site. He said that process could take several years, but he has already begun working on the requirements.

The program is designed to take students through the process of earning a Class A CDL with no restrictions. Training will include classroom instruction, skills and maneuver work and road training.

Students will complete the required DOT drug screening, physical and motor vehicle record check as part of enrollment. Powell said the college is also exploring having students complete their physicals early in the process, so they know they are medically qualified before beginning training.

The program will provide five college credits.

For Powell, the goal is to prepare students for more than simply passing a driving test. “I want to put good truckers on the road,” he said.

That means exposing students to highways, tighter turns and different communities rather than repeatedly driving the same route in Iola. Powell said he also wants to establish relationships with county officials so instructors can stay informed about construction, road conditions and appropriate emergency contacts while students are training.

Commission Chairman David Lee pointed Powell toward Road and Bridge Director Jeremy Hopkins, noting the county is in need of CDL drivers and manages a large amount of equipment. Kylie Cromer introduces herself to the Allen County Commission Tuesday morning. Cromer will serve as the director of economic development for Allen County Economic Development (ACED). Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

CAMILLE Lavon, economic development director for the county, introduced Kylie Cromer who will assist Lavon’s efforts to bring new industries and businesses to the area.

Cromer said returning to Iola in 2020 has strengthened her desire to help create a thriving community and build relationships throughout the county.