Recovery rewarded — Drug Court graduates share stories

Carl Seeley served as guest speaker for the graduation. He is the first alumni to become a member of the recovery court team, as well as the first alumni to speak at a graduation. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Recovery is often measured in days, months or years of sobriety, but Thursday’s Recovery Court graduation ceremony reflected something less tangible — restored families, renewed purpose and the chance to begin again.

The seven participants in the 31st Judicial District Recovery Court crossed the Allen County District Courtroom one by one, each with a different story of addiction, setbacks and redemption.

Graduates Veronica Beisly, Brock Bunyard, Drew Mason, Jason Hoy, Kristin Michael, Madeline Pace and Benjamin Barnhart were recognized for successfully completing the program.

Drug Court Director Troy Smith introduced guest speaker Carl Seeley, noting that he is the first alumni to become a member of the recovery court team, as well as the first alumni to address a graduation.

“But he’s not going to be the last,” Smith said.

Seeley shared his own journey through addiction and Recovery Court, recalling how repeated arrests and broken promises eventually led him into the program.

Even after entering Recovery Court, he was arrested on another drug possession charge just weeks later.

Instead of giving up, he found work, sought more treatment, moved in with family and fulfilled every requirement placed before him. Prosecutors later dismissed the new charge after he successfully completed the program.

“I graduated from the recovery court program on May 27, 2023,” Seeley said.

Three years later, he said recovery has transformed nearly every aspect of his life. He now serves as a peer mentor with the Recovery House in Iola and as a team member and peer mentor with the 31st Judicial District Recovery Court. He also assists with bringing recovery programming into the Allen County Jail.

“The staff, the judge, and everyone involved helped me until I was able to help myself,” Seeley said in closing. “I don’t know where I would be without all the help.”

Recovery Court graduate Brock Bunyard returns to his seat after giving a powerful speech about his experience in the program. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

AMONG THE graduates, Brock Bunyard delivered one of the afternoon’s most personal reflections, describing Recovery Court as a program that changes not only participants, but the people who love them.

“I have not only seen it with my own eyes, but I am a testament to its success,” Bunyard said.

He praised the Recovery Court team for remaining committed to helping participants rebuild their lives. “Each one of these dedicated professionals you see here today are truly invested in helping each one of us get sober, and most importantly, stay sober,” he said. “I was one of those people, and I am proof that success is attainable.”

Bunyard spoke candidly about years of alcohol and drug use that began in his teens, the death of his close friend Ethan, the end of a 12-year relationship and a decade-long downward spiral following these events that led to repeated incarcerations.

Eventually, he found himself facing a prison sentence after spending months on the run.