Lee says pieces in place for Allen County to grow

David Lee points to a confluence of factors that convinced him to run for a seat on the Allen County Commission:
First, he has a desire to serve the community, whether it be a 34-year career in the U.S. Armed Forces, or stints on the LaHarpe City Council, Allen Community College Board of Trustees and the USD 257 Board of Education.
Second, he points to his experience, including his military career, as a liaison between several agencies in case of natural disasters, and the aforementioned work with local governing bodies.
