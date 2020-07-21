Menu Search Log in

Lee says pieces in place for Allen County to grow

David Lee has held elective office in LaHarpe, USD 257 and for the Allen Community College Board of Trustees. Now, he's seeking a seat on the Allen County Commission.

By

Local News

July 21, 2020 - 9:54 AM

David Lee

David Lee points to a confluence of factors that convinced him to run for a seat on the Allen County Commission:

First, he has a desire to serve the community, whether it be a 34-year career in the U.S. Armed Forces, or stints on the LaHarpe City Council, Allen Community College Board of Trustees and the USD 257 Board of Education.

Second, he points to his experience, including his military career, as a liaison between several agencies in case of natural disasters, and the aforementioned work with local governing bodies.

Related
July 21, 2020
July 8, 2020
May 29, 2020
August 9, 2018
Trending