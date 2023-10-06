Love of teaching guides Zeitouni

In coming to Allen Community College, Huda Zeitouni is able to parlay two of her passions — a love of teaching, and a love of exploring the world of psychology — into her career.

“It’s very fulfilling,” said Zeitouni, hired this fall as a psychology and humanities instructor at Allen. “I love the experience of being around young minds, of educating them, of relating psychology to their everyday life.

“What’s fascinating about psychology is people might not realize how relative it is to everyday experiences, until they start learning about it,” Zeitouni said.