 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Love of teaching guides Zeitouni

Allen Community College instuctor Huda Zeitouni speaks about her love of learning, teaching and exploring the human mind.

By

Local News

October 6, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Huda Zeitouni teaches psychology at Allen Community College. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

In coming to Allen Community College, Huda Zeitouni is able to parlay two of her passions — a love of teaching, and a love of exploring the world of psychology — into her career.

“It’s very fulfilling,” said Zeitouni, hired this fall as a psychology and humanities instructor at Allen. “I love the experience of being around young minds, of educating them, of relating psychology to their everyday life.

“What’s fascinating about psychology is people might not realize how relative it is to everyday experiences, until they start learning about it,” Zeitouni said.

Related
August 18, 2020
August 18, 2018
August 21, 2013
November 1, 2012
Most Popular