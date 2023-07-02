 | Sun, Jul 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Marijuana operation discovered

Law enforcement officers discovered what they said was an extensive cannabis-growing project, capable of producing as much as $1.7 million worth of marijuana in northern Bourbon County Thursday. Approximately 1,350 plants were seized.

By

Local News

July 2, 2023 - 8:02 AM

Photo by Pixabay.com

BOURBON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation discovered what was described as an extensive outdoor marijuana grow operation Thursday, capable of producing about $1.7 million worth of cannabis.

The discovery was announced in a Friday press release,  in which the KBI announced a joint investigation with several other agencies began after receiving information about a possible grow operation near the intersection of 35th Street and K 65 Highway, about seven niles north of Bronson.

Upon arriving at the location Thursday morning, law enforcement spotted an unknown subject who fled the area, and could not be located, according to the press release.

Related
February 8, 2022
January 7, 2022
November 13, 2019
September 15, 2016
Most Popular