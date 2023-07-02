Marijuana operation discovered

BOURBON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation discovered what was described as an extensive outdoor marijuana grow operation Thursday, capable of producing about $1.7 million worth of cannabis.

The discovery was announced in a Friday press release, in which the KBI announced a joint investigation with several other agencies began after receiving information about a possible grow operation near the intersection of 35th Street and K 65 Highway, about seven niles north of Bronson.

Upon arriving at the location Thursday morning, law enforcement spotted an unknown subject who fled the area, and could not be located, according to the press release.