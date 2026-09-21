Monarch program Saturday

The public is invited to learn about monarch butterflies and ways to support their annual migration during Monarchs, Milkweed, and More, a family-friendly educational program Saturday at the Southwind Extension District office, 1006 N. State St., Iola.

The program will provide participants with information about monarch butterflies, their dependence on milkweed, and the native plants that provide important nectar sources throughout their migration.

Attendees will also learn about the Monarch Waystation Program and observe a live monarch tagging…