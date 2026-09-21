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Monarch program Saturday

The Southwind Extension Office will host a program on monarch butterflies Saturday, where attendees will learn about the butterflies' migration, their dependance on milkweed, and how researchers are tracking the colorful passersby.

Local News

September 21, 2026 - 3:20 PM

Monarch butterflies in Piqua in 2025. Photo by Paige Olson

The public is invited to learn about monarch butterflies and ways to support their annual migration during Monarchs, Milkweed, and More, a family-friendly educational program Saturday  at the Southwind Extension District office, 1006 N. State St., Iola.

The program will provide participants with information about monarch butterflies, their dependence on milkweed, and the native plants that provide important nectar sources throughout their migration. 

Attendees will also learn about the Monarch Waystation Program and observe a live monarch tagging…

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