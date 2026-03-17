New Humboldt shelter complete

Construction on the new animal shelter in Humboldt began in January and is already completed. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — A long-awaited upgrade to Humboldt’s animal shelter is complete, replacing a decades-old facility with a modern space designed to better care for animals and serve the community.

Construction on the new building at 700 S. First St. began in January and was led by Hanson Contracting of Humboldt, whose crew handled the bulk of the work on a tight timeline.

For Animal Control Officer Sheri Modlin, the new shelter is a major improvement over what the community has relied on for years. The previous structure, she explained, consisted of just four outdoor kennels and dated back to around 1970. “We’ve always had a small shelter,” she said.

Over time, maintaining it became an ongoing challenge as inspections repeatedly revealed issues that needed to be addressed.

Rather than continuing to patch an outdated facility, an unexpected opportunity made a full replacement possible. Funding for the project came from a donation left by the late David Bain and his sister, the late Kay Frances (Bain) Davis, both Humboldt natives.

Kay had a love for feline companions that was evident in her home, where she provided a safe and loving environment for her cats. She passed away on Aug. 3, 2023, with David passing away just 20 days later.

Modlin said she was surprised by the scale of what the gift made possible.

“They had left money strictly for something like this,” she said. “I didn’t expect anything this big.”

Shortly after David’s passing, Modlin was contacted by a family member who informed her of the donation.

She later met his sister, Ann Bain-Bevins, who reiterated that the funds had been set aside specifically for a project like the new shelter.

The contribution set the planning process in motion, leading to contractor bids and ultimately the construction of the new facility.

A plaque has been created and hangs inside the entrance to recognize the Bains’ role in making the shelter possible. Humboldt Animal Control Officer Sheri Modlin shows the inside of a cat kennel. There are a total of 20 cat kennels at the new animal shelter. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

PLANNING the new shelter required guidance beyond day-to-day animal care. Modlin turned to former council member Cindy Holinsworth for help navigating the design and construction process. “If it wasn’t for Cindy, I don’t know that we could have got this done,” Modlin said. “I don’t know any of that — I just like taking care of animals.”

Holinsworth played a key role in shaping the project, helping determine structural details and working with contractors to finalize plans.

The result is a 50-by-40-foot facility built with both functionality and safety in mind. It includes 10 dog runs and 20 cat kennels, significantly expanding the shelter’s capacity.

Features such as built-in guillotine kennel doors allow animals to move between indoor and outdoor areas while giving staff better control when needed. Improved lighting inside the kennels also makes it easier for visitors to see animals clearly.