Park projects progressing

After an unrelenting spate of wet weather through the early months of 2025, Joe Kennedy was wondering if work would ever really hit high gear to get Lehigh Portland State Park ready for the public.

The earliest stages of construction were delayed repeatedly because of weather, Kennedy noted. In fact, more than 70 potential work days were lost due to rain.

“And that’s just Monday through Friday,” Kennedy, project supervisor, noted Wednesday.

But the rains cleared up, and work was able to begin in earnest by mid-year.

Construction continues to the visitors center at Lehigh Portland State Park. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register Construction continues to the visitors center at Lehigh Portland State Park. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register New fencing lines a cliff along Lehigh Portland State Park, near where an RV park will be located once the park opens to the public in the spring. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

Now, the visitor center’s exterior is almost done, with the park centerpiece slated for completion by April.

Elsewhere, a fence has been erected next to what will be the RV parking area west of the visitors center.

A boat ramp at the west edge of the lake also is in the works. Crews also still need to complete improvements to the park’s swimming area and fishing access, and install a shelter near the trailhead access area.