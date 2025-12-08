Recovery Court celebrates graduates

Families, friends, and former participants filled the Allen County District Courtroom Thursday afternoon as the 31st Judicial District Recovery Court honored its newest graduating class.

District Judge Daniel Creitz opened the event by recognizing the long-term success of the program and the people who make it work.

“The recidivism rates are really good. Very, very low,” he said. “It’s a great program because we have a great staff and a commitment of people. We’re going to hear some amazing stories today.”

Thursday’s ceremony marked the 35th graduation and brings the program total to 232 graduates.

The ceremony honored 14 graduates: Joseph Leftwich, Devhan Rudisill, Jesse Hart, Tina Wickey, Heather Rowan, Frank Hannum, Crista Foster, Bret Springfield, Jon Bower, Amanda Vanzant, Dustin Bond-Salisbury, Christina Peacock, Russell Ware, and Mariah Long.

BEFORE THE graduates took the podium, Chief Court Services Officer Kevin McGuffin offered remarks honoring those who helped launch the program.

“I want to begin by commending Judge Creitz and former Sheriff Tom Williams for having the vision to create this program,” he said. “The number of lives the Recovery Court has changed, and in many cases saved, is truly remarkable.”

He also applauded the behind-the-scenes dedication of the Recovery Court team, saying they devote countless hours because they believe in the program.

“And more importantly, they believe in each and every one of you out here,” he added. District Judge Daniel Creitz congratulates Crista Foster on her Recovery Court graduation. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

AMONG THE graduates sharing their stories was Crista Foster.

“A little over a year ago, I sat here in this courtroom watching people graduate and wondered if it would ever be me,” she said. “Addiction had taken over my life and taken everything from me. I didn’t know who I was anymore and thought courage came in the form of a pill.”

Foster said her addiction started small, but then continued to grow into something she didn’t think she could function without.

“Then two years ago, I hit rock bottom and I lost everything,” she said. “I lost the job I loved, my home, my family’s trust, myself, and the biggest part of me, my daughter. I had nothing.”

Her turning point arrived while sitting in the ICU. “I knew I had the biggest fight of my life yet, and that was the fight to get my life back,” she said.

Rehab helped, she noted, but her progress accelerated when she entered Recovery Court a little over a year ago.

At first, the process seemed terrifying. “I doubted I could ever do it,” she explained. “Between group, UAs, court, rehab — it all just seemed way too much. But little did I know, it was something I needed.”