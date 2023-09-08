 | Fri, Sep 08, 2023
Saluting our first responders

Monday's anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks offers an occasion to once again celebrate the first responders who keep us safe. Here are Allen County's heroes.

September 8, 2023 - 5:05 PM

Allen County Volunteer Fire Department, front row from left to right, Michael Lilly, Travis Baughn, Dan Rider, Jerred Findley; back row from left to right, Terry Johnson, Justin Pritchard, Jackson Meats, Fire Chief Darrell Baughn, Jason Trego and Brogan Nicholas. Not pictured: Julia Thompson, currently serving in Hawaii with the National Guard, and Randy Slocum. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

City of Iola Fire Department, from left, Sage Shaughnessy, Levi Ballou, Josh Jeffries, Michael Burnett, Tyler Wooten, Andy Hill, Fire Chief Corey Isbell, Eric B’Hymer, Zachary Wilper, Sarah Heisler, Dakota Parker, Brogan Nicholas and Ryan Chapman. Not pictured: Casy Weast, Kenneth Powell, Jeremy Ellington, Travis Knavel, Brad Vyhlidal, Justin Cease, Hunter Badger, Clayton Carpenter, Carter Grosse, Sarah McDaniel, Eric Sanders, Ashley Robb, Chris Bailey and Robert Mills. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

City of Iola Police Department, front row left to right, Lt. Thomas Roush, Officer Levi Anstaett, Lt. Tim Francis, Officer Juila Thompson, Sgt. Bob Droessler, Lt. Brandon Andres, Officer Mike Ford, Chief Jared Warner; back row, left to right, Officer Mike Aronson, Officer Matthew Komma, Admin. Asst. Nina Houk, Detective Jared Froggatte, CRO Danny Rodiruez, Officer Dalton Houk, Detective David Shelby, Officer Nate Jackson. Not pictured: Lt. Chad Reeves, Officer Martin Schomaker, Officer Dillon Simpson. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Allen County Sheriff’s Department, front row from left, Jennifer Friend, Dinah Glaze and Brenda Beth; second row, Stephanie Vest, Karma Knavel, Jeanne Carson, Daniel McMurray, Nicole Gibson and Haley Donovan; third row, Sheriff Bryan Murphy, Steve Womack, Dathan McMurtrey, Justin Thompson, Chad Thompson, Wayne Carson and Brian Plumlee. Back row, Austin Dixon, Travis Buck, Undersheriff Raymond Hale, Tyler Powelson, Alex Reynolds, Daren Kellerman, Dalton Altis, Terry McDonald. Not pictured: Patrick Cash, John Walker, Lisa Sears, Bryce Andres, Levi Lampe, Shane Smith, Seth Pollet, Doug Campbell, Bethannie Yarnell, Dallas Merritt, Jaden Hart, Kayla Garber, Cole Hanson, Colton Slocum.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Humboldt Volunteer Fire Department, front row from left, Fire Chief Sean McReynolds, Reece Criger, Thad Wells, Kent Goodner, Donny VanLeeuwen, Dylan Blanchard; back row from from left, Derrick Onnen, Mark Slater, Daren Peters, John Hole, Seth Hegwald, and Jason Hegwald. Not pictured: Logan Yokum, Randy Modlin, Dalton Modlin, Drake Tilman, Wayne Carson, Nathan Ellison, Scott Lucke, Mike Barfoot.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Humboldt Police Department, front row from left to right, John Johnson, Drake Tilman, Paul Ornelas, Ty Wooden, Police Chief Shannon Moore; back row from left to right: Sheri Modlin, Daniel McMurray and Stevey McBeth. Not pictured: Sheri Smith and Josh Miller.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Elsmore/Savonburg Volunteer Fire Department, front row from left, Travis Friend, David Janssen, Michael Beggs, Luke Becker, Tristen Shrock; back row, Chad Starliper, Jerry Kauffman, Fire Chief Jay Jackman, John Starliper, Assistant Chief Gary Beggs. Not pictured: Alex Henderson.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Moran Volunteer Fire Department, front row from left, Ryan Smith, Benjamin Daniels, Derrick Carr, Fire Chief Craig Miller, Phillip Merkel; back row from left, Tristan Dickerson, Joe Meiwes, Lee Roberts, Chase Dudley, Joe Carr, Kevin Davis, Assistant Chief Curt Drake. Not pictured: Nick Meiwes, Joe Stotler, Korbin Smith.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

LaHarpe Volunteer Fire Department, from left, Marc Waggoner, Jr., Josh Sparks, Lieutenant Bill Gay, Ron Splechter, Meghan Sparks, Fire Chief Marc Waggoner, Matthew Waggoner, Keith Endicott, Assistant Chief Dennis Sidebottom and Gentry Dougherty. Not pictured: Pamela Waggoner.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Allen County 911 Center, front row from left, Theresa Francis, Breail Thompson, Karen Kimball, Angie Tatman; back row from left, Roberta Ellis, Brian Thompson and William Salava. Not pictured: Director Chelsie Decker, Jackson Meats, Jason Trego and Roy Harman.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Moran Police Chief Shane SmithPhoto by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

LaHarpe Police Chief Joe StotlerPhoto by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

