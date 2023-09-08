Saluting our first responders

Allen County Volunteer Fire Department, front row from left to right, Michael Lilly, Travis Baughn, Dan Rider, Jerred Findley; back row from left to right, Terry Johnson, Justin Pritchard, Jackson Meats, Fire Chief Darrell Baughn, Jason Trego and Brogan Nicholas. Not pictured: Julia Thompson, currently serving in Hawaii with the National Guard, and Randy Slocum. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Monday’s anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks offers an occasion to once again celebrate the first responders who keep us safe. Here are Allen County’s heroes.