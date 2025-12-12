Setting their sights high

HUMBOLDT — Helen Kenney’s first two years at college were a disaster.

“I actually hated it there,” she said. “I found it to be super unfriendly. I think I had such high expectations college was going to be amazing, and it didn’t meet them whatsoever.”

Instead of giving up, Kenney took a break and started anew elsewhere.

The experiences likely explain why Kenney is a good fit as director of The Humboldt Promise, a program geared toward seeing Humboldt High School graduates have a chance at college.

If accepted, students receive up to $50,000 in tuition assistance to attend the institution of their choice, whether it be a technical school, college or university, in or out of state.

The program is funded by The Works Family Foundation, established by Humboldt’s Joe and Janie Works.

While Kenney is a USD 258 employee, her salary is on the Foundation’s books.

Kenney also wears the hat of post-secondary success coach, which means she spends time with students discussing their hopes and dreams for their futures and how a post-secondary education could play a role.

“We talk about what they hope to get from continuing their education, so it gives them more of a picture of the value of the scholarships.

“The dream scenario would be to carry the program forward a second generation, when these students’ children will want to continue their education because of their parents’ experiences,” she said.

Launched last spring, the program is funded through the next 25 years.

Kenney’s job also entails that she keeps tabs on students away at college, ensuring they have the support she didn’t have in her first stint at university.

In fact, next week a handful of HHS alums currently attending college through the Humboldt Promise will be in town to visit with students about the program.

And, just like Kenney, the students will share their ups and downs about their experiences.

LOOKING BACK, Kenney realizes how young she was when she first began college.

“Technically I was 18, but you’re not a full adult at that age. Your brain isn’t fully developed.