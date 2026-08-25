Iola hears water line woes

While much of Iola’s attention over the summer has been focused on the ongoing rebuild of U.S. 54 through town, City Administrator Matt Rehder’s focus has shifted to the city’s water lines.

“They need to be addressed, and they need to be addressed now,” Rehder told City Council members Monday.

The issue lies in contaminants, in the form of nitrites, found in the water, particularly during warm weather.

Typically, the city keeps the nitrification in line with a disinfectant called chloramine.

However, the nitrification process has quickened, likely due to the 100-plus-year-old water main that connects the water treatment plant to the Oak Street water tower.

The city has an annual fix for when those residuals build up each summer, and instigated this week a “chlorine burnout.”

The burnout consists of turning off the ammonia feed in the water plant for about three or four weeks, and instead increasing the chlorine feed in place of the chloramines.

Customers may notice a strong taste or odor of chlorine in the water. This is a normal part of the burnout process, and the water is safe to drink.

But the burnout only addresses the symptoms, and not the cause — the aging, mile-long water main, Rehder said.

THE WATER main’s condition hasn’t been a mystery, Rehder noted, as the city has repeatedly applied for grants in recent years to help fund replacement.

The problem is, “we’re 0-for-3” with those applications. (A fourth is currently under review.)

“We’ll see how that goes, but if not, we have about a $1 million in line work we need to do immediately,” Rehder said, “and we’re to the point we can’t push it off any more.”

Rehder said a confluence of factors, including the water infrastructure work along the U.S. 54 corridor has made it evident the nitrification process will worsen until the aging water main is placed.

“The water line project exposed something that we’ve all known,” Rehder said. “We’ve had some issues without chlorine residual since this project started.”

Rehder said he is looking at alternative funding options, if the current application is rejected.

“We’re probably looking at debt service,” he said. “We don’t have $1 million in our water fund lying around. We don’t have $500,000 lying around, either. and we’re not gonna bankrupt our fund.”