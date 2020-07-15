Symes: Up for the challenge

Bruce Symes is seeking a second term as Allen County commissioner, representing District 3.
Symes took office in January 2019 in order to complete the term of Jim Talkington, who resigned the office in 2018.
Symes now looks to be elected to his own full four-year term.
