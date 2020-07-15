Menu Search Log in

Symes: Up for the challenge

As an Allen County commissioner, Bruce Symes has vowed to make decisions in a deliberate, informed manner. He has asked voters to support him in his bid for re-election.

By

Local News

July 15, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Bruce Symes

Bruce Symes is seeking a second term as Allen County commissioner, representing  District 3.

Symes took office in January 2019 in order to complete the term of Jim Talkington, who resigned the office in 2018.

Symes now looks to be elected to his own full four-year term.

