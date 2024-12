Droves of kids and those young-at-heart wait patiently outside Santa’s house Wednesday afternoon on the downtown square. It was the last chance for Iolans to visit with the jovial man in red before he makes his departure for the North Pole. The event, sponsored by the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, served as an opportunity for youngsters to share their Christmas wish list. Those present also enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies. Droves of kids and those young-at-heart wait patiently outside Santa’s house Wednesday afternoon on the downtown square. It was the last chance for Iolans to visit with the jovial man in red before he makes his departure for the North Pole. The event, sponsored by the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, served as an opportunity for youngsters to share their Christmas wish list. Those present also enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register