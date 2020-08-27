Menu Search Log in

Virus cuts ranks of substitute teachers

A number of potential substitute teachers are staying away from schools here and elsewhere because of the COVID-19 pandemic threat. The pool of available substitutes is about half its normal size this year, educators reported.

Mickey Rutledge

Mickey Rutledge loves to teach. After retiring from teaching physical education for 23 years at a school in Shawnee Mission, she wasn’t quite ready to give it up.

She moved to her hometown of Iola nine years ago and became a substitute.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, she’s stepping aside for at least a couple months. Her husband’s health is vulnerable because of a past heart attack, and she can’t take the risk that she might contract COVID-19.

