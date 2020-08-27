Virus cuts ranks of substitute teachers

Mickey Rutledge

Mickey Rutledge loves to teach. After retiring from teaching physical education for 23 years at a school in Shawnee Mission, she wasn’t quite ready to give it up.

She moved to her hometown of Iola nine years ago and became a substitute.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, she’s stepping aside for at least a couple months. Her husband’s health is vulnerable because of a past heart attack, and she can’t take the risk that she might contract COVID-19.