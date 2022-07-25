 | Mon, Jul 25, 2022
Youngsters tackle acting challenges

The CSTW workshop was sponsored by the Daniels Bequest. The Missoula production is sponsored by the Stephenson Trust.

By

Local News

July 25, 2022 - 3:03 PM

Elementary School students Braylon Keithly, Sydney Ebberts, Evie Schooler (kneeling), Chloe Sinclair, Eliana Higginbotham and Lainey Oswald set up a scene from a guessing game, with the audience tasked with guessing the story from which their pose was modeled. (The answer was “Peter Pan.”) REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

The Children’s Summer Theater Workshop wrapped up its 2022 session with a number of skits and games. 

Another batch of youngsters will return to the Bowlus Saturday for a separate production through the Missoula Children’s Theatre Summer Workshop. They’ll perform “The Emperor’s New Clothes’’ at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for Saturday’s show cost $5 for adults and $3 for students. Youngsters 5 and under will be admitted free.

