Youngsters tackle acting challenges

The Children’s Summer Theater Workshop wrapped up its 2022 session with a number of skits and games.

Another batch of youngsters will return to the Bowlus Saturday for a separate production through the Missoula Children’s Theatre Summer Workshop. They’ll perform “The Emperor’s New Clothes’’ at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for Saturday’s show cost $5 for adults and $3 for students. Youngsters 5 and under will be admitted free.

The CSTW workshop was sponsored by the Daniels Bequest. The Missoula production is sponsored by the Stephenson Trust.