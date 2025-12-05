You’re a mean one, Mr. Scrooge!

Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy will present the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s holiday redemption Saturday with its musical production of “A Christmas Carol.”

Tickets for the 7:30 show at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center sell for $14 and are available at the door, or online at bowluscenter.org.

Of note, most of the MCDA performers will be working double-time Saturday, because they’ll also be on a Scrooge-themed float during the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade. The parade starts at 5 p.m. in downtown Iola.

You can find additional photos of the upcoming recital via our Photos link.