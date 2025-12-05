 | Fri, Dec 05, 2025
You’re a mean one, Mr. Scrooge!

Local dance troupe brings "A Christmas Carol" to Bowlus stage Saturday.

Local News

December 5, 2025 - 2:17 PM

Aila Remboldt, foreground, is the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge alongside fellow dancers Reylynn Jones, from left, Drew Remboldt, Tessa Brutchin and Ellisyn Kent in the Miss Chelsea's Dance Academy production of "A Christmas Carol." Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy will present the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s holiday redemption Saturday with its musical production of “A Christmas Carol.”

Tickets for the 7:30 show at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center sell for $14 and are available at the door, or online at bowluscenter.org.

Of note, most of the MCDA performers will be working double-time Saturday, because they’ll also be on a Scrooge-themed float during the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade. The parade starts at 5 p.m. in downtown Iola.

You can find additional photos of the upcoming recital via our Photos link.

Bethany Croisant is Tiny Tim in Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Bethany Miller rehearses a dance number in Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Drew Remboldt is the Ghost of Christmas Present in Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
