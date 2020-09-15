Lumber prices could cut into house plans

Area students may soon start building a house in Iola as part of the Rural Regional Technology Center’s building trades program.

The project, which has been a priority since the tech center opened five years ago, was one of several construction updates Monday night at the USD 257 board meeting. The board also heard about progress at the new school project sites, approved a new roof for the stadium and reviewed numerous improvements completed over the summer.

The board approved building plans for a house on a vacant lot the district owns at 502 E. Jackson St. The plans call for a 1,240 square foot house, but could be altered to accommodate something just a little bigger, around 1,500 square feet.