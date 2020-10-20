Lynn Grant considers Kansas ‘a fluid state’ in regard to COVID-19

In a perfect world, Lynn Grant probably wouldn’t be running for public office.
After all, she’s already served multiple terms on the city councils of both Frontenac and Cherokee, as well as had leadership roles in multiple civic organizations.
But because “there are still things that need to be done,” Grant felt obligated to throw her hat in the ring especially when Ken Collins, the Republican incumbent for the 2nd House District, faced no opponent in the Nov. 3 election.
“People need a choice on the ballot,” the Democrat said.
Grant is the widow of Bob Grant, who represented the Second District in the Kansas Legislature for 23 years, 1991-2014. He passed away in 2015.
Grant views Kansas as in “a fluid state,” when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We don’t know what we face from one moment to the next,” she said.
She credits Gov. Laura Kelly for “looking out for the good of everyone,” despite the stiff opposition by Republican leadership.
Grant lives in Frontenac.
“Crawford County is regarded as a ‘hot spot’ for cases,” she said. As of Monday, it had recorded 1,351 positive cases. Statewide, almost 73,000 cases have occurred with 872 deaths.
“Almost every day I hear of someone I know who has the virus,” she said.
Last week, the hospital in Pittsburg announced its intensive care unit was full and that the hospital had only two rooms available. Of its current patients, 21 were diagnosed with COVID-19, with three on ventilators. Its nearest hospital, in Joplin, is no longer accepting patients from outside its immediate area.
ALSO ON Grant’s agenda is the goal to expand Medicaid, the state/federal program that provides healthcare to our poor, disabled and elderly.
“I believe all Kansans deserve healthcare,” she said, noting the expanded roles of the unemployed make it even more critical.
Kansas is only one of dozen states yet to expand the program. Missouri and Oklahoma voters approved the measure earlier this year.
Knowing that state revenues have been hit due to the pandemic, Grant said it’s important to work hard to maintain the services the state provides.
“We can’t let the people down,” she said.
Top on her list would be to fight any proposed tax cuts that would limit state resources even more.
“This is not the time for such things.”
Public education has always played a big role in Grant’s life. She was employed by the Cherokee school district for 20 years, first as a paraprofessional and then as a school secretary for 13 years. She has a degree from Pittsburg State University.
While her husband served in the Legislature, she ran the family business, a tavern and grill in Cherokee.
In 2011, she retired from many years in the business office at PSU.
Her stints in elective office include serving on the Cherokee City Council for a dozen years and in 2017 she was elected to the Frontenac City Council, where she is currently serving a four-year term.
ORIGINALLY a “big city girl” from Overland Park, Grant said her roots are firmly planted in Southeast Kansas.
“I love this area. This is my home now.”
Grant’s daughter and her family also live in Frontenac.