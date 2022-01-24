Marmaton Valley teacher honored for efforts in ag classes

MAYETTA — Marmaton Valley High School’s Jacque Gabbert was named the Kansas Association of Career and Technical Education (K-ACTE) teacher of the year on Saturday.

Gabbert teaches vocational agriculture classes at Marmaton Valley. The Kansas Association of Agricultural Educators Ag Ed Symposium was held in Mayetta.

“Mrs. Gabbert possesses a natural ability to develop a relationship with whomever she meets,” Principal Brian Campbell said in a press release. “This ability has been very beneficial for her role at Marmaton Valley. She is a constant professional, being firm when she needs to be and lenient when the situation dictates. Mrs. Gabbert is someone that I can rely on.”