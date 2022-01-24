 | Mon, Jan 24, 2022
Marmaton Valley teacher honored for efforts in ag classes

Jacque Gabbert was named the Kansas Association of Career and Technical Education teacher of the year. She teaches vocational agriculture classes.

January 24, 2022 - 9:17 AM

Kevin and Rosemary Harris of Harris Insurance, left, present Marmaton Valley High School vocational agriculture instructor Jacque Gabbert with the K-ACTE teacher of the year award Saturday. The Harrises helped sponsor the ag symposium held in Mayetta over the weekend. Courtesy photo

MAYETTA — Marmaton Valley High School’s Jacque Gabbert was named the Kansas Association of Career and Technical Education (K-ACTE) teacher of the year on Saturday.

Gabbert teaches vocational agriculture classes at Marmaton Valley. The Kansas Association of Agricultural Educators Ag Ed Symposium was held in Mayetta.

“Mrs. Gabbert possesses a natural ability to develop a relationship with whomever she meets,” Principal Brian Campbell said in a press release. “This ability has been very beneficial for her role at Marmaton Valley. She is a constant professional, being firm when she needs to be and lenient when the situation dictates. Mrs. Gabbert is someone that I can rely on.”

