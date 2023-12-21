Maury Povich gives DNA results to zoo orangutan

Initially unsure of which orangutan was the father of a new baby primate, the Denver Zoo decided to have a little fun and turned to former daytime talk show host Maury Povich.

Just as he would do on his long-running show, Povich pulled the purported DNA results for 4-month-old Siska out of an envelope and declared: “Berani. You are the father!”

The zoo posted the video on social media this week. The zoo’s communications director said after the zoo got the results of the orangutan’s paternity tests, he could think of no one better to deliver the news. Povich recorded the video Saturday.