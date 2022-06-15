Moran market wins $140,000 grant

MORAN — The addition of a commercial-grade kitchen to the Marmaton Market will bring more traffic its way as well as provide a communitywide service, predicts Marilyn Logan, manager of the grocery store.

The new kitchen is made possible through a $140,000 grant that Logan secured for Moran’s only grocery store. Logan learned of the award last week.

The grant comes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Healthy Food Financing Initiative that helps bring food-related retail opportunities to underserved urban and rural communities.