Moran market wins $140,000 grant

A federal grant will be used to add a commercial-grade kitchen to the Marmaton Market. The goal is to bring more traffic to the struggling community grocery store, and provide more services. Families can use it for reunions or celebrations.

June 15, 2022 - 1:16 PM

Marilyn Logan Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

MORAN — The addition of a commercial-grade kitchen to the Marmaton Market will bring more traffic its way as well as provide a communitywide service, predicts Marilyn Logan, manager of the grocery store.

The new kitchen is made possible through a $140,000 grant that Logan secured for Moran’s only grocery store. Logan learned of the award last week. 

The grant comes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Healthy Food Financing Initiative that helps bring food-related retail opportunities to underserved urban and rural communities. 

