14 children and teacher killed in Texas school shooting

Gunman is also dead, governor says

May 24, 2022 - 5:38 PM

A woman cries Tuesday, May 24, 2022, as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, in Uvalde, Texas. At least 14 students and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, according to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott. (William Luther/San Antonio Express-News/Zuma Press/TNS)

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

The gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Abbott said. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but Abbott identified him as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the community that’s about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

